Colorado gas prices to stay high through the Fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices aren’t expected to improve until Fall, as Colorado Springs residents are paying an average of $3.84 per gallon.

Right now, the state’s supply has diminished after Suncor, its only refinery, had to shut down for repairs, following extreme cold weather and two fires. Suncor provides 35-40% of the entire state’s fuel.

Chief Petroleum, a fuel provider in Colorado Springs, said it has been traveling to a refinery in Kansas to get its fuel — a five hour one-way trip. And this doesn’t account for the long lines. Out-of-state refineries are seeing increased demand since Suncor’s closure with waits as long as four hours.

“The business model is built typically around a local transport truck running five to six local loads,” said Eric Liebold, the operations manager for Chief Petroleum. “That truck now is running one load out of Kansas.”

“Supply has been drastically cut, demand remains high, so prices are going to continue to rise,” he said. “We are passing those costs along from our suppliers on to our customers.”

To help increase supply, Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Dec. 31 due to the fuel shortage. The executive order waives certain regulations, allowing fuel trucks to haul more weight and drivers to work longer days. Usually, wait times at a refinery count toward a driver’s 14-hour day. The Governor’s order waives those wait times.

Liebold said the executive order has helped but he still wants to avoid asking drivers to work 20-hour days.

“You're also asking a lot out of those drivers, and we have to factor in safety and we can only push people so far,” he said.

The Governor’s executive order is set to expire Tuesday. However on Jan. 16, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced its own regional emergency in six states — Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. The declaration also waives certain regulations, like driving time.

Suncor said it is expected to be operational near the end of March. But just as supply will start to increase, Colorado will have to switch to EPA-mandated summer fuel, which traditionally increases prices.

“We would be seeing lower prices than almost anywhere in the country, especially with a supply shortage,” said Grieg Bailey, the executive director of Colorado Petroleum. “The prices are up and they're going to stay up till September, October this year.”

In the meantime, Colorado is trying to work with supplies, like Phillips 66 and Valero, to increase their supply to the state, as well as bringing in more fuel through pipelines.

“We have one refinery,” said Angie Binder, the executive director of the Colorado Petroleum Association. “Then we have very few limited pipelines that bring refined petroleum into the state. Any time there's an upset in that supply distribution, we see issues with gasoline supply in Colorado.”

This means Colorado residents, like Joseph Gordon, will still feel the pinch at the pump for awhile longer. Gordon’s family has a hay hauling business. He said he spends $1,000 a week on gas and it trickles down to the customer.

“I put a lot in fuel, which means we just have to pass the price on to consumers who buy our hay, which is unfortunate,” Gordon said.