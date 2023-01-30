Air Force goalie Maiszon Balboa named Atlantic Hockey goalie of the week
Air Force goalie Maiszon Balboa was named the Atlantic Hockey goalie of the week on Monday. Balboa is a Colorado Springs native, who graduated from Pine Creek high school.
