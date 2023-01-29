Classified docs probe pushes Biden think tank into spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The discovery of classified documents at an office that President Joe Biden used during his few years outside government has thrust his namesake think tank in Washington into an unwelcome spotlight. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was a landing spot for Biden after he left the vice presidency in 2017. Biden brought with him trusted staff and boxes of files to further the think tank’s mission. Now, a small batch of those files is at the center of controversy because some were classified documents that Biden had no right to retain.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.