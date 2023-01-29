Arctic blast sticks around Monday

We’re tracking that arctic blast bringing lots of fog, freezing drizzle and some light snow to our lower elevation areas.

SUNDAY MORNING: It’s a COLD one out there! Temperatures are sitting in the negatives and single digits this morning as that arctic blast we’ve been talking about takes over eastern Colorado. We’re seeing freezing drizzle, fog, and some light snow making for a dicey commute up to Denver and the high country this morning. Wind chill advisories will stay in place for the Eastern plains during the early hours of the day.

EXTENDED: These frigid and foggy conditions will likely stick around through the day tomorrow, so you’ll want to leave extra time to scrape or defrost your windshield and get to work. Our models are showing the snow showers and arctic blast should phase out Tuesday. The light at the end of the tunnel: we’re set to warm back up to the 40s in Colorado Springs by Friday.