In attendance was Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. On Twitter, she was thanked by the City of Colorado Springs for her commitment to the community.

Friday, Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, Superintendent of Harrison School District 2, was recognized during a ceremony at Sierra High School.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs superintendent was named the 2023 Colorado Superintendent of the Year.

