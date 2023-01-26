Skip to Content
Pueblo Community College unveils new nursing teaching center at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Pueblo Community College (PCC) unveiled its new Nursing and Allied Health Teaching and Learning Center at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

According to the college, the center was developed over three years. The space in the East Tower on the St. Mary-Corwin campus houses nine medical and allied health programs. It also has learning labs and a nursing simulation lab.

PCC said the $14.6 million center was made possible through numerous donations, including funding from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation, the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners, and Black Hills Energy.

