‘It’s been four days since we’ve been evacuated,’ Regency Towers renters waiting to return home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Seniors living at a Southwest Colorado Springs apartment complex still have no idea when they'll be able to go back home. Residents of Regency Towers were evacuated Monday after an electrical transformer failed, leaving the entire building without power.

Thursday, Colorado Springs Utilities officials said the apartment complex was still without power.

Currently, the building is running on a large generator, but it's only to keep the building warm for electrical crews.

Now, four days after the initial outage, more than 100 people are left wondering to know when they'll get to go back.

"The first day was a little unsettling of course," said Peggy Thompson, Regency Towers resident.

Thompson and her mom are paying out of pocket for a hotel. Making trips back and forth to get what they need.

"You know because having to leave and everything and trying to remember everything I would need because my mom needs a lot of things," added Thompson.

Renter John Braund told KRDO he comes back to the apartment several times a day to check on his cat.

"We come back twice a day to feed him and keep him calm," said Braund.

Crews hired by the apartment complex are working on repairing the issues before utility crews can restore power for good.

"We were only without heat Monday into Tuesday, Tuesday evening they got temporary power in the back," said Braund explained, referencing the generator the building got.

Residents told KRDO they haven't been able to get clear answers on when they'll be able to move back home.

"She said she thought we could be back in by Sunday," said Thompson.

"I'm guessing probably Monday or Tuesday before we get back in here," said Braund.

Regency Towers told KRDO they are communicating with residents. Still, they couldn't give a clear timeline on when the seniors can move back in.