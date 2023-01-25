District 11 will have unified bowling next fall

It's the start of a new era for district eleven. District eleven held a unified bowling tournament as the district will be a part of the growing CHSAA unified bowling state championships for special needs students next fall, "This is awesome. I mean, I've been bowling about a year since we first came here about two weeks ago, and it's just been great. It's like a little preview of what's going to happen next year," says Coronado student-athlete, Trey Gregory-Alford.

Alongside the unified bowlers, some of D-11's star athletes like Virginia baseball commit Trey Gregory-Alford and Palmer's Alyssa Trujillo, "It's so amazing like having those kids be a part of something and doing it with them as well. So it makes my heart kind of very happy to do that and to do with everybody that I love and care about," says Trujillo.

Trujillo started something when she decided to get creative and bowl between her legs, "I think it was easier for me, actually."

D-11 students will be able to take part in a state championship tournament next fall, just like other high school athletes, "My partner, PJ, who I've bowled with these last two weeks, I believe, he's a great bowler. He's bowling better than me right now. Being able to meet these kids, get connections with them a little bit, you know, and just enjoy the day, it just makes it more fun," says Alford. District eleven athletic director Chris Noll added, "When you see kids throw that ball down the lane and their eyes, and their face and their smiles just light up, I'm not sure there's anything better."