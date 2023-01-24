Letter requests neutral group run February El Paso County GOP meeting

A group of prominent Republicans in El Paso County sent a letter to the state party this week, asking that a neutral group be brought in to run a February meeting where elections will be held to fill the county positions for the next two-year term.

The complaint, released on Twitter by Quentin Young of Colorado Newsline, contains a long list of accusations against current party chair Vickie Tonkins.

They accuse her of violating state laws, party rules, and even threatening violence against certain members, claiming "we were told we should be put in front of a firing squad and shot."

In a phone interview Tuesday evening with KRDO, Tonkins claimed all items in the letter are unequivocally false.

"This is about power and money", she said. "When I became chair, there was no money in the coffers. I had to raise every dime. People who wrote that letter have not contributed one red cent since I have been in office."

In response to the claim that her administration of the party has lead to the loss of 8,000 members, she said people have left the party because of the division created by the people who wrote the letter, not her actions.

The El Paso County's meeting to elect new leadership will be held on February 11. Tonkins confirmed that she will seek another term as party chair.

