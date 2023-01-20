Munchies opens in iconic Michelle’s building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs building which was once the storefront for the iconic Michelle's Chocolatiers and Ice Cream is now a new restaurant.

After sitting vacant for close to 16 years- Munchies is now serving customers.

Chuck and MaryAnn Thomas started Munchies 719 as a food truck in 2019. The ultimate was always to own a brick-and-mortar restaurant. The old Michelle's had the perfect location sitting on Tejon in the heart of Downtown.

Chuck and MaryAnn say they used to visit the shop as kids.

"I would come here and get a sandwich, get an ice cream scoop, my parents at Easter would get us the famous chocolate eggs filled with chocolate. It was a big part of downtown back then, there weren't 60 restaurants. I think there were five," said Chuck Thomas.

Munchies has an old-school diner feel and everything is scratch-made like back in that day. Chuck says even though they had to raise prices recently, making things from scratch helps keep prices reasonable as inflation rises.

"If you buy premade stuff the cost is higher. If you get a good team of dedicated professionals and say we're gonna hand craft everything and keep everything scratch and keep prices decent, everything has been rising for everybody across the board. It's tight of course, but we have faith in our people here in Colorado Springs," said Chuck.

Munchies is open every day starting at 9 am.