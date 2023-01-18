State calling on large Colorado hospitals to dip into reserve funds instead of raising patient costs

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Hospital transparency reports from the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing show that despite the pandemic, large hospitals and hospital systems saw steady growth in total profit.

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing says hospitals store up their reserves as "days cash on hand," which means the total days a hospital could run with their reserve money if revenue suddenly stopped flowing in.

Marc Williams, Public Information Officer for the department, says the state of hospital reserves is very different for large hospitals than for smaller, rural hospitals.

Throughout the pandemic, they found that large system-affiliated hospitals like the UCHealth system benefited greatly from federal stimulus money.

Williams said because of the federal funds, they didn't have to tap into their reserves, so those reserves continued to grow.

The department is recommending that hospitals dip into their reserves instead of letting them continue to grow so that the hospitals can provide relief to patients.