Proposal in the works to update Colorado’s red flag law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Legislation is in the works to update Colorado’s red flag law.

The Violence Protection Act, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, allows family, household members, or law enforcement officers to petition the court for a temporary extreme risk protection order, because “a person poses a significant risk to self or others by having a firearm in his or her custody or control or by possessing, purchasing, or receiving a firearm.”

The court can then decide to issue a temporary ERPO, lasting 14 days, or a 364-day order, prohibiting the respondent from possessing, controlling, purchasing, or receiving a firearm.

During Governor Jared Polis’s State of the State Address Tuesday, he called for the expansion of the red flag law to allow district attorneys to file a petition along with family members and law enforcement.

“We should strengthen Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order law to prevent those who are a risk to themselves or others from getting their hands on a gun,” Polis said during his State of the State Address. “This legislation has been used hundreds of times successfully, but we can do more to spread awareness and make sure it is used when the situation calls for it.”

“Right now, loved ones and local law enforcement have the ability to pursue an extreme risk protection order,” he said. “But why not expand this to include additional petitioners, like District Attorneys?”

This comes after the red flag law wasn’t used against Anderson Aldrich, the Club Q suspect, in a 2021 criminal case, because his family refused to testify against him.

Henry Solano, the district attorney for Las Animas and Huerfano Counties, said he believes he already has the authority to petition for an ERPO and that the expansion of the law could provide more clarification for district attorney’s throughout the state.

“Rural district attorney's offices are often contacted by either victims of crime or citizens who have concerns about what's going on in the community, because we get those calls, it would be important in this critical area to have the capacity to, with our investigators, perhaps help implement the red flag laws,” Solano said.

The district attorney’s in El Paso and Pueblo Counties declined to comment on the potential expansion, as no bill has been filed yet. The Colorado District Attorneys' Council said via email, “We are not in a place to comment until a bill is introduced and our board has time to review and discuss.”

But this could change. 13 Investigates learned Colorado’s 27th District Senator Tom Sullivan is working on a proposal for the law. He was one of the main sponsors of the original bill.

During the first year of the state’s red flag law being in place, a total of 111 petitions were filed, with 66 temporary orders and 49 364-day orders being issued. In some cases, courts issued a temporary order but did not issue a 364-day order.

Former judge in the 3rd Judicial District, Dennis Maes said the expansion of the red flag law to include district attorneys is another layer of protection for the public.

“They should be included,” Maes said. “They should be one of the parties that should have access to the law itself when it's pursuing these kinds of cases, particularly when they're intimately aware of the facts involved in the case.”