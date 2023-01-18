Skip to Content
Plows out and ready to tackle snow-packed roads in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Before the sun even comes up, the City of Colorado Springs has already deployed plow trucks to help make the morning commute a little bit easier.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, snow fell across the city, in some areas heavier than others. While it's melting on some paved services, the low temperatures work to create snow-packed and icy roads.

Additionally, the snow is expected to continue through the morning commute.

With the snowy weather, morning crews have continued with a full call-out as of midnight and are focusing on primary and secondary streets.

As snow lets up, the plows will be able to start focusing on school zones.

