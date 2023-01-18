First female superintendent in District 70 talks goals for students and schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Tuesday, District 70's school board announced Ronda Rein as the new incoming superintendent. She will be the first female superintendent in District 70. Rein will succeed Ed Smith, who is retiring at the end of the school year and who has led the district for nearly 13 years.

Rein grew up in Colorado and started her career in Pueblo. She has been the Assistant Superintendent of Pueblo School District 70 for the last 2 years. Prior to that, she was the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for two years, principal at Pleasant View Middle School for seven years, assistant principal at Pueblo County High School for three years, science teacher at Pueblo West Middle School and Connect Middle School for five years. She began her career as a paraprofessional for English Language Students while obtaining her teaching certificate, more than 20 years ago.

Rein said she's had a lot of strong leadership that helped paved the way to make this transition to superintendent possible.

"I feel like we've had great leadership. I also feel like I have to bring others up with me. And so that means mentoring people who are below me to take over the roles so that in the future will have other female leaders or will have other male leaders who are taking these roles of a principal, assistant principal," said Rein.

Before this position, Rein tells KRDO that she was working in curriculum and instruction and she said about 40% of students in District 70 go on and finish college, but 60% of those students don't. She said those numbers have not changed since. Her main goal is to make sure those 60% are not left behind.

"We need to figure out what they're going to do in life. And so it isn't always a four-year degree. It is sometimes a two-year degree, sometimes it is a certificate program and sometimes it's just entering the workforce," said Rein.

Rein said she's committed to making sure that those 60% are put into other programs that can lead them to succeed even if that does not mean a 4-year degree.

"We have to make sure that we're broadening our horizons and taking a look at all of our kids and making sure that we're growing our kids to do what they need to do in life to be productive citizens," said Rein

One of Rein's main goals is to establish some apprenticeship programs. She says they have established an apprenticeship program through the Watts Foundation for Construction, for Electrical, for HVAC. But they're working with the other high schools in the district so that they can grow their own employees from within. She said they have a hard time filling all of the positions they have in the district and they're hoping students who graduate want to take on roles within the district.

"I have kids who are coming in and we've hired them to do paraprofessional roles. Also, we have an apprenticeship with our I.T. department. So really, you know, our capital is our kids. And so we want to keep our kids," said Rein.

Rein will be officially in the new role starting July 1, 2023.