Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.

Police took 50-year-old Alfred Chavez into custody. Court records show Chavez is charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He appeared in court Monday afternoon for his first appearance.

Security camera footage shows an altercation between multiple people. A woman in the footage appears to punch a man, and seconds later he appears to hit her and they disappear out of the frame.

Monday in court, Chavez asked the judge if someone could take his picture. His attorney argued that Chavez was not the only one involved in the fight, and he was punched before taking physical action.

The El Paso County judge told Chavez he can request an investigator at the El Paso County Jail to look into it.

Chavez's bond for this charge was set at a $25,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is on Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m.