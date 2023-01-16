Skip to Content
Colorado DMV re-introduces three retired license plates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The proceeds from their sale will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

The three released backgrounds feature the word "Colorado" in white lettering on solid blue, red, and black backgrounds. Respectively, those designs are based on the 1914, 1915 visitor, and the 1945 Colorado license plates. Those designs - along with the green mountain background that was re-released in 2021 - are available for purchase at county DMV offices or online at my.dmv.colorado.gov.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee provides grants from disability application assistance and programs that increase the quality of life of Coloradoans with disabilities.

