One week in, Colorado Springs legislators share what they hope to accomplish this session

COLORADO (KRDO) -- With one week down in Colorado's legislative session, representatives are crafting their plans for what they want to tackle this year.

Democratic Representative Stephanie Vigil and Republican Representative Scott Bottoms are representing Colorado Springs for the first time, but they say the past week is already shaping their plans for the future.

Vigil says she's already looking at who will be the best allies to join forces with to develop bills. She was just assigned to a committee that focuses on transportation and local government, and as of this year, the committee is responsible for discussing affordable housing too.

"The name of the game, I think this session is housing," said Vigil. "Housing, housing, housing, everybody heard about it at the doors. All of us came in, I think, to this session with some amount of housing policies that are near and dear to us."

Vigil says her first week has been refreshing, and she's encouraged by the spirit of collaboration she's seen.

However, Republican Representative Scott Bottoms is in the minority with just 18 other fellow Republicans in the House. Democrats have a strong hold of both the State House and State Senate. He says he understands the road ahead for his party is going to be tough.

"While we have no power, we do have principles," said Bottoms. "We are sent here by the people of our districts to really stand strong in Republican platform, Republican principles."

In his first day in the house, Bottoms ran for speaker but lost by a wide margin. Still, Bottoms says the Republicans are preparing to oppose some bills they see coming.

For him, that includes Second Amendment rights and standing up for the "true values of our country and the constitution."