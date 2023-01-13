13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week.

According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs.

“Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken eye socket. He has a very long road of recovery ahead of him. This has been a devastating event for our family,” the GoFundMe states.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. at Delta Dr. and S. Chelton Rd.

Colorado Springs Police said the boy ran in front of a bus and was hit. He was taken to a hospital soon after.

Courtesy of Stockwell Family

On Tuesday, police said it's unknown why the child ran in front of the bus.

The 13-year-old’s mother, Danielle Stockwell, believes her son said he was being chased by neighborhood bullies. That’s what he told his family and Colorado Springs Police.

However, Colorado Springs Police told 13 Investigates that officers on the scene checked surveillance video and did not see anyone running after the child before he was hit by the bus.