Court docs: Colorado Springs man accused of human trafficking claimed he ‘had 57 women’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released arrest records are outlining new details in a months-long investigation into a 40-year-old Colorado Springs man arrested on charges of human trafficking and pimping.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Luture Marquese Evans was taken into custody. He bonded out of jail on Jan. 3 after a judge reduced Evans' bond amount from $750,000 to $250,000.

Officers are still searching for more victims in the case against Evans.

Arrest records show a July 12, 2022 incident sparked the investigation after a 21-year-old victim called the Anti-Human Trafficking hotline.

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to the Econo Lodge Hotel off North Academy after receiving a report of a person involved in human trafficking.

The woman who called the hotline pointed officers to 40-year-old Luture Evans, the man she said pushed her into performing sexual acts.

According to court records, the woman told police she first met Evans when he was visiting Los Angeles. They entered into a relationship, and Evans told the victim he wanted her to visit him in Colorado.

She told police that at first, she was hesitant, but after three months, she agreed to visit him.

When she visited Evans in Denver, court records say she told police they stayed at a hotel outside of the city. He told her he was in a "tight spot" with money and he needed her to perform for a man to help him out.

She said she didn't want to, but told police she eventually gave in after Evans begged her for help.

The victim said she was upset after the night and returned to Los Angeles.

According to the affidavit, the victim said she returned to Colorado a few weeks later, thinking Evans was working to make it right. But when she got there, she was pushed into having sex with multiple "customers."

The affidavit states the victim told police Evans pushed her into the hotel room with ten condoms and told her she could not leave the room until all of them were used.

The victim returned to Los Angeles but visited Evans a third time in Colorado Springs. The woman told police that Evans told her he wanted to work through things.

When she got to the Econo Lodge on July 12, 2022, she told investigators she had a bad feeling. When Evans left the room, the victim called the Anti-Human Trafficking hotline.

Following the incident, police began investigating Luture Evans.

After searching through the Econo Lodge Hotel database, police found that Evans made 81 reservations in the span of about a year.

Detectives started looking at Evan's internet history, phone records, and tracked multiple commercial sex advertisements to his name.

Court records show Evans texted a potential customer at one point in 2021 claiming he had 57 women.

Police also obtained Facebook messages showing evidence they believe indicated Evans was recruiting women to sell sex through the platform.

As of now, police know of six victims, but they're searching for more.

Evans is currently charged with two counts of human trafficking and one count of pimping.

A Colorado Springs detective recommended the court set Evans' bond at least $500,000.

Evans is expected back in court on Feb. 2.