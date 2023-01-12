Colorado Springs Utilities Customer Service Center’s lobby to reopen on January 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities announced it's reopening its lobby at the end of the month.

According to the utility company, the lobby in the downtown Customer Service Center at 111 S. Cascade Ave. will reopen on Jan. 23, 2023.

There, customers can pay bills in person, get assistance, and more.

The lobby closed in 2020 in response to COVID-19 for safety and as a cost-saving measure.

The hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To adjust for staffing needs, the Customer Call Center hours for 719-448-4800 will be adjusted to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. too.

