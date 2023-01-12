Colorado Springs Police: Sexually violent predator moves to east Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department released a community notification Thursday about a sexually violent predator moving to the east side of the city, near the Citadel Mall.

According to CSPD, Cole Cameron Ubert will be on supervised release, and parole, and moved to the 3000 block of E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs. He is described as being a white male, 28 years old, 5’9” tall, 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CSPD said Ubert was convicted of Sexual Assault – Submit Force/Threat, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Attempted Sexual Assault on a child, and Sexual Assault Overcome Victim’s Will in El Paso County Colorado in 2017.

Neighbors and businesses in the immediate area have also been made aware of Ubert.

According to police, this "community notification" is required by law.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.