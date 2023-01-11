Work begins despite delays on Pueblo County merger meant to repair poor roads in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In November of 2022, voters approved a ballot measure that's meant to provide much-needed funding for road maintenance in Pueblo West. However, Pueblo County leaders are still out working out a plan on how to fix the poor roads in Pueblo West.

Voters in favor of ballot Question 6C, which raised the sales tax by 1% for the next ten years beginning Jan. 1, 2023, hoped the county would've been able to take full control of the roads by the first of the year.

However, KRDO learned Wednesday not all of the pieces are finalized for a seamless transition. Two weeks into January, and the county has yet to form an oversight board.

According to the ballot measure, a five-person board tasked with overseeing road repairs needs to be formed.

Additionally, the merger between the county and Pueblo West and the estimated $4.4 million generated annually from a sales tax increase is supposed to help the roads.

Pueblo County Commissioners said they believed the ballot question passed because of growing public frustration about road conditions and the inclusion of a citizen board to decide which projects have the highest priority.

Despite not having a board, the county said it's already started on repairs. That includes Sequoya Dr. and Blade East Ranch where several large potholes were found.

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said they hope to have the oversight committee put together as soon as possible.

"We've wasted no time in getting to work. And that's the overall message today," said Ortiz said in a press conference Wednesday.

County commissioners weren't able to provide a specific timeline on when the repair oversight committee will be in place.