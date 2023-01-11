Skip to Content
Manitou Springs School District 14 closes all schools due to internet and phone outage

KRDO

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs School District 14 closed all schools in the district Wednesday due to a phone and internet outage.

According to the district's website, service provider Comcast does not have a timeframe for when service will be restored.

The district said as a result of this the school has been canceled for the day.

An alert on the district's website reads:

At this time, there is not a resolution to the internet and phone outage for our school and operation’s buildings. Comcast does not have a timeframe for when it will be up and running. We will need to cancel school for the day. We apologize for this circumstance.

Manitou School District 14

This is a developing story.

Zachary Levine

