News
today at 7:57 AM
Colorado Springs City Council denies appeal against Sunset Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Wednesday morning during a Colorado Springs City Council meeting, officials voted to move forward with the proposed Sunset Amphitheater in the north side of the city.

The city council members voted 8 to 1 against the appeal to the proposed 8,000-seat concert venue.

In November, the Colorado Springs Planning Commission approved the Sunset Amphitheater. But a group of residents who would live near the completed project filed an appeal opposing the venue.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the amphitheater is expected to bring in $1 billion dollars in 10 years.

KRDO News

