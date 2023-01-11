Animal Law Enforcement rescues horse from barbed wire in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An office with Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) recently rescued a horse that was trapped in barbed wire in El Paso County.

ALE received a call from an El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) deputy last Thursday about a horse that was stuck in a fence. ALE Officer Barker responded to the Midway area and found a horse tangled in barbed wire.

It turned out the horse's name was Pinto.

ALE said the barbed wire had become woven through Pinto's tail and spiraled around his back leg to the point where he could no longer walk. After some time with Pinto, he calmed down and Officer Barker and EPCSO Deputy Garcia were able to lasso him and cut the wire off his legs.

Barker and Garcia then walked Pinto down the road where they eventually located a family member of Pinto's owner and returned him. The remaining barbed wire was removed from Pinto's tail and he only sustained minor injuries.