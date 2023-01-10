Gas prices rise as major Colorado fuel refinery remains closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices are on the rise once again in Colorado. On average, Colorado Springs gas prices are currently 22 cents higher than this time last week according to GasBuddy.com.

The rising gas prices coincide with the shutdown of Suncor, a major Colorado petroleum refinery. Due to this, gas experts tell KRDO NewsChannel 13 prices will likely get worse before they get better

Throughout the state of Colorado, average gas prices are up around 17 cents over the past week according to AAA, but the recent rise is on pace with the rest of the country. The Suncor shutdown is expected to change things.

Suncor provides 35% to 40% of gas in Colorado, however, the fuel terminal shut down in December of because of equipment damage. Fuel trucks are now being redirected to Colorado's next-largest refinery in Aurora.

Chief Petroleum, a fuel transporting company in Colorado Springs, tells KRDO NewsChannel 13 that the lines to fill up their tanks in Aurora are 6 or 7 hours long.

John Schutz with Chief Petroleum says this has forced them to get creating by sending fuel trucks to neighboring states like Kansas or New Mexico to fill up.

“Prices are going to rise as a function of the Suncor shutdown through March," Skyler McKinley with AAA told KRDO NewsChannel 13. "It just takes a lot more work, a lot more infrastructure to get refined products from Wyoming, from Utah, from parts of Kansas, from parts of Oklahoma, from parts of Texas that have to be trucked in, trained in, or pipelined in and can't be refined on site.”

McKinley says the front range hasn't begun feeling the impact on gas prices from the Suncor shutdown yet. AAA anticipates that impact will be felt in the coming days and weeks. However, they do believe the market will eventually stabilize and come back down, especially after Suncor becomes operational again.

Schutz with Chief Petroleum says it is their expectation that the Suncor fuel terminal will be operational again in March or April. Until then, he expects Coloradans will keep paying more at the pump.