Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces’ return to Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected its demand for Serbian security forces be allowed to return to the breakaway province amid ongoing tensions. Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that KFOR peacekeepers, who deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance’s bombing forced the Serbian army and police out of the territory, said in their response that there is no need for the return of Serbian forces. Serbia made its demand in mid-December when tensions in Kosovo soared over the arrest of an ethnic Serb former policemen that led to road blocks in the north of the country where ethnic Serbs mostly live.

