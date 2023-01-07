Negotiations inch along under shadow of NYC nurses’ strike
NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing a group of nurses at a New York City hospital has reached a tentative contract agreement with its management. But close to 9,000 nurses at several other major hospitals are still preparing to go on strike. The New York State Nurses Association and BronxCare Health System say a tentative agreement had been reached. But agreements to avoid a walkout starting Monday morning have yet to be reached at other private hospitals including Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, which both have more than 1,000 beds.