Learn to skate with the pros at Acacia Park this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, residents in Colorado Springs and around the Pikes Peak Region have the chance to skate with some members of the U.S. Figure Skating Team in Olympic City for National Skating month.

The theme for January's National Skating month is 'skating is for everyone.'

From 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Acacia Park skating rink, you can meet and skate with Team USA professional skaters Logan Higase-Chen, Naomi Williams, and Lachlan Lewer.

Learn to Skate USA staff will also be on site to educate the public about the programs and to pass out freebies.

Downtown Colorado Springs and Learn to Skate USA partnered for this event to demonstrate the sport can be learned by anyone who wants to give it a try. It's also a great time for already seasoned skaters to sharpen their skills.

The Colorado College hockey team will also be out Sunday at the rink, showing off their talents.