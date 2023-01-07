Fremont County deputies respond to a suspicious death; one person of interest is in custody

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--On Friday, the Fremont County Sheriffs Office responded to a "suspicious death" on the 400 block of South Raynolds Ave. at around 9:00P.M.

On Raynolds Ave., the Fremont County Sheriffs office located a dead male with quote "signs of trauma". According to deputies, a person of interest was identified and has been taken into custody. The sheriffs office did not tell KRDO who was arrested. They only told us that they believe it was a homicide.

KRDO spoke with some neighbors and they said deputies were out most of the night Friday.

"We kept hearing, you know, come out with your hands up.We've never we've never seen anybody over there. So I don't know who it was," said Katherine Vargas, Cañon City Resident.

They even closed Reynolds Ave Friday , but it has since reopened.

The Fremont County Sheriffs office said this is still an ongoing investigation. They say no further information is available at this time.