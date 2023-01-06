Possibly the oldest club tennis player turns 100 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning, Phil Allman is stepping back on the tennis court.

"Today you'll see me hit the ball again. I hope it comes to me and it goes back," said Allman.

Phil has been working toward this moment. Seven months ago, he suffered a stroke.

"It’s the first actually difficult or so-called bad medical problem I’ve ever had. I’ve been fortunate in that respect," said

Allman is also fortunate enough to see 100 years old on January 5, 2023. His friends surprised him with a trip to the tennis courts. From what everyone says he may be the oldest club tennis player in the world. Phil is even older than the world's oldest competitive player.

Allman has been playing tennis for 30 years.

"I was kind of a late player starting in regular club tennis," said Allman.

Allman says tennis has kept him going, along with some other daily exercises.

"Every day I try and do 25 pushups, several other things, to loosen up the shoulders and the arms and the hips and whatnot. I try to keep with that on a daily basis and that’s really part of life getting to a certain age and being halfway healthy, put it that way," said Allman.

Allman has lived a full life. He served almost 30 years in the military, including during World War II, and now he's reflecting on 100 years of life.

"Getting to 100, I’ve been comfortable with it. Fortunately, my body has held up, I’ve had a fantastic life, all my friends, and great family, never would have done it without them," said Allman.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the oldest player ever was 101.

Allman said the most important things he's learned in his 100 years are to be around good people and family, get an education, and - of course - exercise.