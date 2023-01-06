Skip to Content
today at 11:38 AM
Advice from a financial expert if you win big in the lottery jackpot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday evening will be the latest jackpot $940 million lottery drawing.

No one has matched all 6 numbers plus the mega ball since October, and this is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Your odds of winning any mega millions prize is 1 in 24. Compared to that 1 in 3 hundred $2.6 million to win the jackpot. There are some things to keep in mind just incase you find yourself a winner.

Watch above for some helpful advice from a financial expert.

