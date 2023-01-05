Alamosa High School athletic director dies after New Year’s Day accident at his home

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Alamosa High School (AHS) is mourning the loss of their athletic director, Erik Melgoza, who died Wednesday from a traumatic head injury.

In a release, the Alamosa High principal wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I let you know that Alamosa High School Athletic Director Erik Melgoza has passed away after suffering a traumatic head injury from an accident at home on New Year’s Day."

Thursday, AHS brought in additional counselors from the area to support students and staff, and throughout Southern Colorado, friends and students are remembering him and his lasting impact on their lives.

Erik Melgoza grew up in the San Luis Valley and attended Adams State College.

Alyssa Stump attended college with Melgoza, and they were both student-athletes there. Later, the two continued to cross paths as Stump's daughter played basketball in Alamosa and Melgoza coached the Lamar High School girls' team.

"He didn't care if you were the competitor," said Stump. "He didn't care if you were on the other side. He was just compassionate about kids in general."

Melgoza built a reputation as the Lamar High School Girls' Basketball Coach, winning the state championship in 2017. It was the first state title for the school in almost 20 years.

He impacted students in each sport, including Derek Oxley, who ran cross-country under Melgoza's leadership.

"One of the main reasons he coached was just to make the world a better place with the lives that he touched," said Oxley.

After Oxley graduated, he said he and Melgoza stayed in touch, even getting matching tattoos.

"He was there at my wedding so that was super important to me," said Oxley. "He really had such an impact on my life and so many others. We'll never forget."

Melgoza's family has not made funeral arrangements, but the AHS principal said Melgoza passed away next to his family and friends.



