Telemarketing company reportedly scams several in funds, claiming to be for Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported receiving complaints that a telemarketing company is soliciting donations, claiming to be for the agency. The fire department wants to let everyone know that they're not soliciting funds.

According to the fire department, Colorado State Fair Fighters Foundation is not associated with Colorado Springs Fire Department but is running a telemarketing campaign.

The foundation released the following statement:

"The Colorado State Fire Fighters Foundation (CSFFF) is performing a telemarketing campaign to raise funds for downed firefighters and families, future firefighter training and education scholarships, and to support training at the annual CSFFA Fire College. These phone calls are from the PB Entertainment group based in Memphis, Tennessee. The callers are paid solicitors for the CSFFF, and the foundation receives 27% of these donations." Colorado State Fair Fighters Foundation

According to the fire department, Colorado State Fire Fighters Foundation is receiving 27% of the donations. The goal is to assist Colorado's firefighters and first responders.

You can donate directly to the Colorado Springs firefighters by visiting the following:

The Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs

Dedicated to aiding the local fire department, promoting excellence, and improving public safety for the City of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Firefighters Foundation

Provides aid and support to first responders, their families, and dependents who are victims of devastation.