How gyms are fairing with the increase in traffic following New Years resolutions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Business has gone up at gyms across the country as people make and try to keep their New Years resolutions.

Every January, capacity at Accolade Fitness increases by about 15%. Surprisingly, the gym does not see too many new members sign up. But rather, they see current members come in more often for approximately the first month or two of the new year.

"Last month we had 13,000 visits," Accolade Fitness owner Duane Johnston said. "We'll probably see 15 and a half or 16,000 visits. Most of those will be members that haven't been in a while or only come in once a week, they'll start coming 3-4 times a week."

According to Ace Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Institute, losing weight is one of the top two most common New Years resolutions. But they say 50% of New Years resolutions are forgotten within three months.

"You wanna do it gradually so your body adapts to that change and will hold onto that change," Johnston said.

"This is the only New Years resolution I can ever keep," gym-goer Betty Totten said.

Some advice from Accolade Fitness is to make realistic and specific goals that are time oriented.

"The rule of thumb is it takes 2-3 weeks to develop a habit, and always be consistent," Totten said.

Consistent exercise will usually develop a habit and enable someone to experience positive results.

"If you've never driven a car you don't just go out and hop behind a car and start driving down the interstate," Johnston said. "So get somebody and that's where accountability, if you have a friend that works out at the gym that's great. You might need to hire a personal trainer, just to get you going the right way."