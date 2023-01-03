Skip to Content
El Paso County Parks 2023 reservation calendar now open

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you need to reserve a facility at an El Paso County Park or property in 2023, you can now do so.

The El Paso County Parks 2023 reservation calendar is now open and reserving various facilities, including wedding gazebos, pavilions, tennis courts, the archery range, and more.

The El Paso County Parks facility reservation season is from April 1 to October 31. Usage of facilities outside this season is strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make a reservation or learn more, visit https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/parks-and-recreation/facility-reservations/

