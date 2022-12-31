Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting

By Rebekah Riess and Andy Rose, CNN

Minnesota prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with a deadly shooting at the Mall of America.

This comes after Hennepin County Attorney’s Office filed charges against one adult and two juveniles.

The office charged the 17-year-old, identified by police as Lavon Semaj Longstreet, with “Murder-2nd Degree- With Intent — Not Premeditated (Aid/Abet) and Assault- 2nd Degree- Dangerous Weapon (Aid/Abet).”

A 19-year-old man, Johntae Raymon Hudson of Saint Paul, died in the shooting December 23, police say. One bystander was grazed by a bullet.

The mall, near Minneapolis, is the country’s largest shopping center.

Longstreet is not in custody and police say they do not know his whereabouts. A juvenile warrant has been issued for his arrest and anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department.

Police said an altercation between about five to nine people occurred inside Nordstrom. Store surveillance video showed a male pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.