Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30.

Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.

In mid-December, authorities rescued 113 animals from McAdoo’s home, including 25 dogs, 23 birds, 14 rats, eight hamsters, seven hedgehogs, six lizards, five guinea pigs, four cats, four chinchillas, three tortoises, two snakes, two alligators, a goat, a ferret and a raccoon.

One of the dogs found in the home needed to be euthanized, as did a chicken and racoon.

Authorities described the home as “unkept” and unsuitable for animals, smelling of feces and urine.

A scheduling conference is set for Jan. 4.

