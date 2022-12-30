Skip to Content
Manitou Springs Police rescue dog from cold

Manitou Springs Police Department

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An officer with the Manitou Springs Police Department rescued a dog from the cold.

According to police, an officer found the dog running around a street near the 200 block of Manitou Ave.

The officer didn't want to leave the dog in the cold, so they brought her to the police station. That's where she stayed until the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region arrived.

According to police, the dog didn't have a tag and wasn't microchipped.

To learn more about the dog, click here.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

