Jets’ White feeling good, ready for ‘tremendous opportunity’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White felt ready to play two weeks ago. His broken ribs had doctors telling him otherwise. After sitting for two games, White was cleared for contact and is preparing to start at quarterback again for a New York Jets squad fighting for its postseason life. White has said the past few weeks he has felt good physically other than some soreness and he reiterated Wednesday he was satisfied with where he’s at. He also acknowledged he’ll likely have some extra protection on when he suits up Sunday. The Jets would make the playoffs if they win their last two games and New England loses one of its last two.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.