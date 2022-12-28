Dog rescued by a Colorado Walgreens employee and a concerned customer finds forever home

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Wheat Ridge Police Department provided a happy update on a dog that was rescued by a heroic Walgreens employee and a concerned customer.

On Dec. 3, WRPD officers responded to a Walgreens on reports of a woman harming a small dog. According to police, a customer told an employee they heard a terrible noise coming from inside a parked vehicle. When the employee went outside, she saw a woman trying to strangle a dog with a cell phone charging cord.

Rita, the employee, and others rushed to help. The dog managed to escape from the car and was quickly caught by Rita and a manager. The dog was secured by a leash so it wouldn't run into traffic and they called 911.

First responders arrived and determined the suspect was experiencing a mental health crisis. She was taken to a hospital but is facing Felony Animal Cruelty charges.

The WRPD said Community Services Officer Webb quickly arrived to treat the one-year-old dog named Roni. According to police, Roni sustained injuries and was taken to a veterinary hospital, but was expected to be okay.

Walgreens employee Rita, (left), Ofc. Webb, (Right)

The WRPD said Roni went into the care of people trained to handle animals who have experienced trauma.

The department thanked Rita for her heroics and said, "Roni is lucky to have crossed your path and so are we. Thank you."

Wednesday, the WRPD was happy to report Roni was doing well and had finally found a forever home. According to police, Roni was adopted by the customer, Rebecca, who first spotted her in distress and tried to get help.

Roni has since been renamed Maizie and has a new life with a new family and a little buddy.

WRPD

The Wheat Ridge Police Department thanked Rita, Rebecca, and members of the community who showed an outpouring of love and concern for the dog who deserved, and now has, a better life.