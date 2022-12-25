These places will be open on Christmas Day 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While most stores and restaurants close their doors every Dec. 25 on Christmas Day, some options are available.

Whether you're scrambling to buy a last minute gift, have an emergency need, or just looking for a place to go with friends and family; Southern Colorado has you covered on the holiday.

Below is a list of some major fast-food chains, restaurants, and convenience stores open Sunday for the holiday. Keep in mind, hours will vary by location.

7-Eleven: The well-known convenience store is famous for being open 24 hours every day for a variety of needs. Find your location here.

Battle Mountain Brewing: While most local establishments close their doors Christmas Day, a locally owned brewery in Colorado Springs is opening its doors for the holiday from 3-7 p.m. They also have some quick bites for those looking for a snack to go with their beer.

Circle K: Whether you need gas or some cold medicine, Circle K Convenience Stores will be open Christmas Day. Find your local stop here.

IHOP: IHOP locations show that they will be open 24 hours. But find your local restaurant here and call ahead to be sure.

Maverik: Maverik Convenience Stores are advertised as being open 24 hours every day. Find your local stop here.

McDonald's: Most locations are open 24 hours, including Christmas. Check your local location here for hours.

Red Lobster: Two Red Lobster locations are open Christmas Day in Southern Colorado with reduced hours. One at 3510 New Center Pt. in Colorado Springs and the other at 3306 N Elizabeth St. in Pueblo. Both will be open from 12-7 Sunday.

Starbucks: Some Starbucks are open on the holiday at reduced hours. Visit this link to find out which locations are open for a drink or bite to eat.

Waffle House: According to the company website, Waffle House is open 24 hours. It is advised to call ahead to your location found here to make sure.

Walgreens: Some Walgreens locations are open for the holiday at reduced hours. Visit this link to find out which ones are.