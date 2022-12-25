Injury crash at Hwy 24 and Constitution Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday evening, a collision between two vehicles in Colorado Springs sent 11 people to the hospital, closing down westbound Highway 24 for 4 hours.

According to Colorado State Patrol, at approximately 11:26 p.m. Dec. 24 a 2016 Jeep Compass failed to yield right of way to an approaching 2008 Chevrolet Express van while turning left onto Constitution Ave. from eastbound Highway 24.

The Chevrolet collided with the right side of the Jeep, causing both vehicles to go off the side of the road.

The 2 occupants in the Jeep were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The 9 occupants in the Chevrolet were also transported to a hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Speed is not considered a contributing factor in this crash. However, alcohol intoxication is being

investigated as a possible contributing factor.