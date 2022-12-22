Importance of taking driving precautions in extreme snowy, icy and subzero conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving in snowy conditions has its risks, and Colorado State Patrol is urging travelers to adjust their plans if they were thinking of heading out on the road during winter weather.

However, for many - like essential workers- staying home isn't an option. For people who have to brave the snowy roads, CSP emphasizes the importance of winterizing their vehicle, checking their route, and bringing an emergency car kit.

Certain precautions should be taken to prevent an accident or to help in case an emergency occurs.

Before leaving the house, CSP advises making sure the gas tank is full or close to it. If you have an electric vehicle, plug in your car at night to keep the battery temperature warm and in a healthy range.

Colorado's traction law requires all tires to have at 3/16'' of tread depth. It's also important to keep your tires inflated. When temperatures drop, so does tire pressure.

Also, make sure your vehicle's fluids are refilled. That includes a winter windshield wiper fluid with a deicer.

In case of an emergency, people should keep an emergency car kit in their vehicles. Kits should include a snow shovel, broom, ice scraper, jumper cables, flashlight, emergency markers, an extra cell phone charger, and a first aid kit. As well as sand or kitty litter in the event, you get stuck. If you do get stuck, make sure you have food, water, necessary medicine, blankets, and extra clothes.

If you do get stranded, CSP tells people to stay with their vehicle. Put bright markers on the antenna or window so your car can be seen, keep your exhaust pipe clear of any snow, and be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. Run your car only sporadically, just long enough to stay warm. Don't run your car for a long time with the windows up or in an enclosed space.

The Colorado Springs Police Department also wants to remind drivers to reduce their speed, increase following distance, know their brakes, and accelerate and decelerate slowly to prevent accidents.

Before you leave, check your local weather and traffic reports before heading out using cotrip.org. Also, let others know your route and anticipated arrival time.