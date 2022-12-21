Additional warming shelters opened at various locations in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The City of Pueblo has issued for the Pueblo Transit Center to remain open as a warming shelter overnight beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, continuing overnight Friday, Dec. 23 and on Saturday, Dec. 24, due to freezing temperatures coming to the centennial state. However, the Transit Center in Pueblo only holds 25 people overnight.

"We wanted to make sure that we've got a place for people to go. We don't know what the demand will be at this point. But, we wanted to make sure that if they're more people than the shelters can handle, that we have the transit center available for people to come in. It's got no amenities. I mean, it just keeps you out of the weather," said Mayor Nick Gradisar.

Normal operation hours will occur during the day and the warming shelter provision will begin at 7:00 p.m. each evening and lasting until 6:00 a.m. at the Pueblo Transit Center. The Transit Center is located at 123 Court St.

Gradisar notes he issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless.

The mayor said he hopes other churches and places open their doors. At this time, he's only aware of Crazy Faith Ministry opening its doors during an emergency declaration. Crazy Faith Ministry can hold up to 50 people overnight. They also provide food and other amenities.

The mayor also notes the Pueblo Rescue Mission can hold around 150 people overnight.