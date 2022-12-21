Protecting pets in severe cold, snow, and subzero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Southern Colorado will be hit with an arctic blast, subzero temperatures, and a wind chill, causing concerns for animals.

Experts with Colorado State University Veterinary Medical School recommend keeping all animals inside during these dangerous temperatures, which will be dropping into the negatives before midnight.

Freezing temperatures combined with high winds can cause body temperatures to drop rapidly, increasing the risk of potentially deadly situations.

This kind of weather can hurt animals despite their furry coats. The wind can physically remove heat from the animals' bodies, putting them in potential danger.

But veterinarians say the impact of windchill and cold temperatures, in general, can vary depending on the size, age, and health of the animal.

For house pets, owners should be concerned when the temperatures drop into the teens.

While pets should spend most of their time indoors during this coming storm, they can still go outside for short walks and playtime. But that's when veterinarians say paying attention to your pet is critical.

As owners know, pets are great communicators. If they're cold, they'll shiver, shake, lift their paws up off the ground one at a time, whimper, or try to get inside. When you see this, it's time for them to come back inside. But it's important to wipe their feet afterward to get rid of any de-icer sticking to their paws. That's because de-icers used on sidewalks and streets can give them chemical burns.

If you do decide to take your dog for a walk, keep in mind the dog's age and health. A young, active dog will be able to withstand a longer walk than an older dog, and more caution should be taken.