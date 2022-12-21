Family desperately searching for missing dog in Security-Widefield ahead of winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family new to the Pikes Peak Area is asking the community for help bringing home their dog before the winter storm hits.

The Salvio family reached out to KRDO Wednesday morning asking to help spread the word in their search for Ghost.

According to Brigitte Salvio, Ghost and his brother escaped through a fence at their rental home Monday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. Unfortunately, they found Ghost's brother dead after being hit by a car.

Ghost is still missing. He was last seen near the intersection of Manza Dr. and Cantrell Dr. in Security-Widefield.

Ghost is a year-and-a-half-old black Newfoundland with a white patch on his chest. He is microchipped.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Salvio family at 915-526-4684

To report a missing animal through the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, please click here.