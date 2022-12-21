Closure on Arkansas River Trail for new pedestrian bridge installation extended in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A temporary closure has been extended on the north and south sides of the Arkansas River Trail, according to the City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department. The closure allows crews to install an additional pedestrian suspension bridge.

“We were expecting all the material for the bridge would arrive on time,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier. “Due to the delayed delivery of the cable for the pedestrian bridge that was being shipped from Italy, we are forced to extend the temporary closure,” said Meier.

Arkansas River Trail is closed at the following points:

From Main Street bridge to Runyon Lake on the north side of the trail.

On the south side of the trail from the Main Street bridge to the Moffat Street trailhead access point.

The department said the trail closed on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Arkansas River Trail is now anticipated to reopen in the Summer of 2023.

To get more information about the project, contact the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department at 719-553-2790.