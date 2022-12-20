Pueblo Police hold 17th Annual Mary ‘Mama’ Jaramillo Christmas Stocking Giveaway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the 17th Annual Mary “Mama” Jaramillo Christmas Stocking Giveaway, 12 lucky Pueblo kids took home big prizes.

This annual Pueblo Police Department giveaway took place Sat. Dec. 17 at St. Anne's Park. During the event, a line of children of all ages waited eagerly to visit Santa and receive a gift.

Of those children, 12 were given either a bicycle or scooter during a raffle.

PPD

There was also pizza, cookies, and cake for attendees to enjoy while waiting on Santa and the raffle.

The police department thanked the Jaramillo family, donors, and others who helped organize and run the event.