U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum to extend hours over holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum announced Monday that it's extending its hours of operation over the holiday season.

According to officials, the museum will be open seven days a week between Christmas and New Year's Day. Typically, the museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“The holidays are meant for friends and loved ones to spend time together making memories, and there’s no better place to do that than the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum,” said Museum Acting Chief Executive Officer Pam Shockley-Zalabak.

Beginning the first week of January, the museum will return to seasonal hours.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (general admissions)

Tuesday: Closed for general admissions; large groups of special events only

Wednesday: Closed for general admissions; large groups and special events only

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (general admissions)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (general admissions)

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (general admissions)

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (general admissions)

Group tours are available seven days a week, contact groupsales@usopm.org for more information.

